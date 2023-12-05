HamberMenu
Seven motorbikes, cycle gutted in fire

December 05, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Miscreants set fire to eight motorbikes at Viswanathan Nagar at Muthialpet in Puducherry in the wee hours of Tuesday | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR

Seven motorbikes and a cycle parked in a residential area in Viswanathan Nagar at Muthialpet were found gutted in a fire on Tuesday morning.

According to residents, the fire completely destroyed all seven bikes and the cycle.

The residents noticed the fire in the wee hours. The Muthialpet police have launched an inquiry into the incident. A team of police, including forensic experts, collected samples from the spot. They also collected visuals from nearby Closed Circuit Television cameras installed near Viswanathan Nagar, said a police officer.

