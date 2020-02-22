Puducherry

Seven arrested, 6.6 kg ganja seized

The police caught the accused from a school at Velrampet

The Mudaliarpet police on Saturday arrested seven persons and seized from them 6.60 kg of ganja estimated at around ₹2.25 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested V. Akash, a resident of Nellithope, S. Manikandan, a resident of Mudaliarpet and P. Joyal, a resident of Orleanpet from Velrampet while trying to sell cannabis to children studying in a private school at Velrampet.

Interrogation of the three accused led to the arrest of D. Vinoth, L. Lourdraja, residents of Thengaithittu, and P. Arunpandian and M. Murugan, both residents of Theni district in Tamil Nadu, who were involved in the supply chain network of ganja sale in the Union Territory.

Superintendent of Police (South) Chintha Kothandraraman told presspersons here that they used to procure the contraband from Theni and sell it to clients in small sachets. Some of their regular customers included minors and students.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 11:53:46 PM

