Seven arrested, 6.6 kg ganja seized

The Mudaliarpet police on Saturday arrested seven persons and seized from them 6.60 kg of ganja estimated at around ₹2.25 lakh.
Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested V. Akash, a resident of Nellithope, S. Manikandan, a resident of Mudaliarpet and P. Joyal, a resident of Orleanpet from Velrampet while trying to sell cannabis to children studying in a private school at Velrampet.
Interrogation of the three accused led to the arrest of D. Vinoth, L. Lourdraja, residents of Thengaithittu, and P. Arunpandian and M. Murugan, both residents of Theni district in Tamil Nadu, who were involved in the supply chain network of ganja sale in the Union Territory.
Superintendent of Police (South) Chintha Kothandraraman told presspersons here that they used to procure the contraband from Theni and sell it to clients in small sachets. Some of their regular customers included minors and students.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.