Puducherry

Seven arrested, 2.6 kg ganja seized in Kuruchikuppam

The police on Wednesday arrested seven persons and seized 2.6 kg ganja from them at Kuruchikuppam.

According to Superintendent of Police (East) Rachna Singh, the arrested six foreign nationals include three women and a local resident. The police also seized seven mobile phones and ₹51,120 from them.

The operation ‘Vidiyal’ was conducted under the directions of the Director General of Police and the Additional Director General of Police.

A case was registered under several sections of NDPS and Passport Act. All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody, the SP said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 12:55:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/seven-arrested-26-kg-ganja-seized-in-kuruchikuppam/article36485938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY