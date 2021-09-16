Seven arrested, 2.6 kg ganja seized in Kuruchikuppam

The police on Wednesday arrested seven persons and seized 2.6 kg ganja from them at Kuruchikuppam.

According to Superintendent of Police (East) Rachna Singh, the arrested six foreign nationals include three women and a local resident. The police also seized seven mobile phones and ₹51,120 from them.

The operation ‘Vidiyal’ was conducted under the directions of the Director General of Police and the Additional Director General of Police.

A case was registered under several sections of NDPS and Passport Act. All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody, the SP said.