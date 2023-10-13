Settle dues or face disconnection, Puducherry electricity department tells industrial and commercial users

October 13, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Electricity Department has warned of disconnection of power supply to industrial and commercial consumers in the rural north region of the city, who have defaulted on payment of bills.

The department said action would be taken against those who had not paid the bills within the due date under the jurisdiction of Villianur, Boomianpet, Lawspet, Gorimedu, Ashok Nagar, Muthirapalayam, Kalapet, Ramanathapuram, Sedharapet, Thirukkanur and Katterikuppam Operation and Maintenance section of Rural-North Division of the Electricity Department.

The Executive Engineer (Rural-North) of the Electricity Department has requested consumers to pay the outstanding dues, current consumption charges immediately on or before due date. Otherwise, the service connection will be cut off immediately. The supply will be restored on payment of outstanding dues as on date.

The department has appealed to the consumers to cooperate by remitting dues in time.

