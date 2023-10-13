HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Settle dues or face disconnection, Puducherry electricity department tells industrial and commercial users

October 13, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Electricity Department has warned of disconnection of power supply to industrial and commercial consumers in the rural north region of the city, who have defaulted on payment of bills.

The department said action would be taken against those who had not paid the bills within the due date under the jurisdiction of Villianur, Boomianpet, Lawspet, Gorimedu, Ashok Nagar, Muthirapalayam, Kalapet, Ramanathapuram, Sedharapet, Thirukkanur and Katterikuppam Operation and Maintenance section of Rural-North Division of the Electricity Department.

The Executive Engineer (Rural-North) of the Electricity Department has requested consumers to pay the outstanding dues, current consumption charges immediately on or before due date. Otherwise, the service connection will be cut off immediately. The supply will be restored on payment of outstanding dues as on date.

The department has appealed to the consumers to cooperate by remitting dues in time.

Related Topics

Puducherry / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.