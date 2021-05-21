Puducherry

Set up Siddha Covid care centres: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party has urged the Lt. Governor to set up Siddha Centres to treat growing number of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory.

In a statement, BJP president V. Saminathan said the Lt. Governor should immediately start Government Siddha Centres.

Several States, including Karnataka, had opened such centres and was “successful” in treating COVID-19 patients. Traditional medicine too could play a major role in treating virus infected patients, he added.

He also urged the Lt. Governor to convert educational institutions for COVID- 19 treatment.

