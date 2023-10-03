Set up regional coastal management bodies, says Ramadass

October 03, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former MP M. Ramadass has called for immediate constitution of Regional Coastal Zone Management committees in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

Flagging the failure to set up these panels as yet another example of the disregard for the provisions of Parliamentary Acts, Mr. Ramadass said in a statement that pursuant to the Ministry of Environment and Forests framing guidelines in a notification in 1991 and 2011 to create Coastal Regulation Zones, Government of Puducherry created the Union Territory Coastal Management Authority to enforce and monitor the CRZ Notification of 2011.

While another provision directed the government to constitute a district-level CRZ committee under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate/ Collector, the government chose to form four Regional Committees — one each in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam — in view of the geographical spread of the Union Territory into four isolated and scattered marine regions.

However, though a Government Order (G.O.Ms.NO.26/2014/ Envt) came out on December 8, 2014, nominating the members of the committees in four regions, including three members of the fishermen community, it remained only on paper.

The government has neither intimated the members of their nomination to the committee nor activated it even after an elapse of nine years, thus undermining the sanctity of its own G.O., and defeating the very purpose of the Act.

Stating that it was quite inconceivable that a constitutional government and its administrative apparatus disregard the Parliamentary Act itself, Mr. Ramadass said had they been in place, these committees, would have taken appropriate measures to abate the environmental pollution in the coastal areas of the four regions, flagged CRZ violations and identified the areas of special conservation and ecologically-sensitive areas. These would have helped shape a Coastal Management Plan for the region and led to improvement of the quality of the coastal management in the four regions.

“The seriousness of this lapse can be grasped if only we assess the possible loss of coastal environment in the absence of these Regional Committees in the last nine years,” Mr. Ramadass said.

The Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister should at least wake up now and work on an issue of paramount significance and, importantly, demonstrate that the administration they lead is complying with the Parliamentary and constitutional mandates, Mr. Ramadass said.

