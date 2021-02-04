Set up expert panel to study new Motor Vehicle Act: AIADMK

MLA urges L-G to stop implementation

AIADMK leader in the Legislative Assembly and secretary (East) A. Anbalagan on Wednesday demanded the setting up of an expert committee to study the merits and de-merits of implementing the new Motor Vehicles Act.

At a press conference here, he said that the act was not implemented by several States, including neighbouring Tamil Nadu. He urged the Lieutenant Governor to stop implementing the new rules till the committee gave its report.

No act could be implemented forcefully on the public. The huge penalty imposed for various offences would cause inconvenience to the people.

Questioning the necessity to implement helmet rule inside the town, he said no two-wheeler rider could travel more than 20 km per hour inside the town.

MLA flays CM

AIADMK legislator and party secretary for elections (east) Vayyapuri Manikantan questioned the stand of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on the helmet issue.

In a statement, he said the Chief Minister’s claim that he was not part of the decision to make helmets mandatory was not true. “He cleared the file and now he claims to create awareness first and then make the rules mandatory. The Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister have a secret understanding on several issues,” he also said.

The Chief Minister, in several cases, was party to the decision-making but subsequently for convenience would shift the blame on the Lt. Governor, the statement said.

DMK stages agitation

Meanwhile, the DMK workers led by legislator and convenor of south R. Siva staged a protest in front of the traffic police station for making helmets mandatory.

Mr. Siva told reporters that the penalty of ₹1,000 being imposed for not wearing helmet was “hefty”.

Residents had already started holding agitations inside the town against making the wearing of helmets compulsory for two-wheeler riders.