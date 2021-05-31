Set up committee to monitor treatment in Puducherry private medical colleges: DMK

PUDUCHERRY

31 May 2021 11:04 IST

: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded setting up of a committee to oversee the treatment provided to COVID-19 patients at private medical colleges in Puducherry.

In a statement, party leader in the Assembly R. Siva on Monday said, the government had taken over [hospital] admissions in private medical colleges with the aim to provide treatment for more COVID patients. But the takeover did not yield the desired results as patient management in private colleges has been “poor.”

The government funds the treatment of COVID patients referred to the private medical colleges by the health department. A committee should be constituted to ascertain the treatment given to virus infected persons. The elected members should be made part of the committee to ensure transparency in the functioning of private medical colleges during the pandemic time.

Advertising

Advertising

The Tamil Nadu government had set up a similar committee to monitor private medical colleges, he claimed. The Chief Minister should immediately intervene in the issue, he added.