Set of tighter curbs kicks-in

Enforcement agencies will conduct checks to verify bonafides of those on the streets

A set of tighter curbs on movement of people in public places kicked in from midnight on Monday and will remain in force till May 24 midnight.

In addition to the night curfew already in place, all beaches, auditoria, museum and other entertainment venues will remain shut.

Social, political, cultural, sporting, academic, religious and entertainment-related gatherings in closed or open places are prohibited.

All government offices, except a few key departments and those related to COVID-19 management, will be closed.

The exempt essential services such as provisions, vegetables and meat will be open only till noon. This also applies to take-away operations in eateries/restaurants.

The limit on marriage attendance is 25 and funerals 20.

People have been asked to stay home and venture out only for valid reasons. Enforcement agencies will conduct checks to verify the bonafides of those on the streets, authorites said.