Servo Mechanics Cricket Cup finals tomorrow

The finals of the second edition of the Indian Oil Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament, powered by The Hindu Group, will be held here on Sunday.

The venue of the event for mechanics, co-hosted by Indian Oil and The Hindu, is the Jipmer grounds in Gorimedu.

The finals will feature 10 teams that made it through the selection trials conducted on September 29 at the Arul Cricket Academy, Sabari Vidhyashram HSS, Lawspet. The finals will be of 12 overs each.

The top 10 teams have been divided into two groups and each team will play four matches. The top two teams in the group stages will play the finals.

Indian Oil, which gave away mementoes for the participants during the selection process, has come out with some glittering trophies and attractive cash prizes for the top three finishing teams and plenty more. The participants in this tournament stand to win cash awards worth around ₹1.6 lakh and other exciting prizes. For more details, call 98840 22168.