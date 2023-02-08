Senior wireless operators in police force left in the lurch

February 08, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A section of wireless operators in the police force has been fighting for career advancement as promotions have remained denied in spite of their long years of service.

The careers of the senior-most personnel in the police radio branch who joined the force as constables have hit a roadblock, after being promoted to the post of Head Radio Operators. Aggrieved personnel in the branch, that has about 60 staff, complain that their careers have been stagnating for years in spite of numerous petitions to authorities.

“We have been knocking on every door...petitions have been submitted to higher-ups in the department, the Lt. Governor and the Home Minister. But, though the authorities are convinced about the legitimacy of our case and have put up the issue for quick resolution, our promotion prospects remain tangled in red tape”, said M. Suresh Babu, Head Radio Operator, who has submitted at least 15 representations in addition to the five appearances in the Orderly Room of the Police Department with the same prayer.

According to sources, in 2021 and 2022, when the issue was raised thrice with former Director General of Police Ranvir Singh Krishnia at the Orderly Room interface for grievance redressal, instructions had been issued each time to put up the file and expedite promotion. However, red tape has thwarted any progress on this, sources alleged.

In a 2016 order on a petition by Head Radio Operators, the Central Administrative Tribunal, Madras Bench, without going into the merits of the matter, urged the Police Department to consider the representations and communicate the results in two months.

The crux of the lacuna is evident in the reply to the CAT by the department where it stated that promotion could not be provided under the Draft Recruitment Rules in force. As per draft rules amended from its 2010 version, the method of recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator Grade-I is by promotion (25%) and direct recruitment (75%). It further noted that out of the 12 sanctioned strength of Wireless Operator-Grade I posts, only three fell under the promotion quota while nine were under Direct Recruitment. As per the Draft Recruitment Rules, the head operators were ineligible for promotion.

However, even as 12 posts of Wireless Operator Grade-I/SI are lying vacant in the Police Radio Branch since 2015, (Head Radio Operator and Wireless Operator are the feeder posts for promotion to the post of Wireless Operator Grade-I), the senior Head Radio Operator has not been considered for promotion to the vacant posts of Wireless Operator Grade-I — which is equivalent to Sub Inspector rank — in spite of fulfilling criteria prescribed in the Draft Recruitment Rules.

The official position is that as there is no approved/gazetted Recruitment Rules for this post since its creation in 1993, but only a sanctioned draft RR approved by the Lieutenant Governor, and as such, there is no provision to give promotion on ad hoc basis and promotions can be given only on regular basis for which approval of the UPSC is required.

“Our predicament is attributable to the laxity in representing to the UPSC about regularising the draft recruitment rules as we are denied promotion on a regular track or on ad hoc basis”, said Mr. Suresh Babu, who enlisted as constable in 1991, successfully passed Wireless Grade-III course in 1997, Grade-II in 2001 and Grade-I in 2005 — all courses conducted by the Central Police Radio Training Institute, New Delhi.