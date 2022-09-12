Senior journalist Savithri Kannan arrested, released on bail

Police book him for incitement to riots, promoting enmity

Police book him for incitement to riots, promoting enmity

The Kallakurichi cybercrime police on Sunday arrested senior journalist Savithri Kannan at his residence in Chennai following the publication of an article on the death of a Class XII girl student of a school at Kaniyamoor in the district on July 13.

Her death triggered violence, which is being probed by a Special Investigation Team.

Mr. Kannan, Editor of Aram Online, a Tamil web portal, had penned an article questioning the claim that the handwriting in a “suicide note” was that of the girl in the backdrop of the Forensic Department having submitted its findings in a sealed envelope to the Madras High Court only recently.

Police sources said Mr. Kannan, who had previously worked for a Tamil fortnightly and a leading Tamil television news channel, was booked Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot); 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc); 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace); and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Kannan was released on station bail after a few hours of questioning at the Olakkur station in Villupuram district.

Speaking to TheHindu, Mr . Kannan said a six-member team, claiming to be from the Kallakurichi cybercrime police, landed at his house around 11.00 a.m. “They forcibly took me away in the presence of my family members, though I was ready to cooperate with the investigation. Though the police personnel claimed they were taking me to Kallakurichi for interrogation, they took me to the Olakkur station instead,” he said.

Condemning Mr. Kannan’s arrest, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman said: “It is heights of authoritarianism to arrest a journalist for investigating and writing on the death of the student.”

“The DMK government’s excessive actions to stop journalists from writing and speaking about the death have caused fears over whether the government is trying to save someone in this issue,” he added.

MNM State secretary Senthil Arumugam said the government’s actions appeared to threaten the media at a time when contrasting views over the death of the student were emerging. “It raises doubts whether the police is trying to suppress the truth,” he said.

Leaders of political parties, organisations such as the State Platform for Common School System (TN) and journalists bodies, including the Madras Union of Journalists and Chennai Press Club, condemned his arrest.

