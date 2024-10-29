Senior IPS officers shuffled

Senior IPS officer R. Sathiyasundaram, who has recently joined Puducherry administration, is posted as Deputy Inspector-General of Police. He has been given the charge of law and order of the Union Territory.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav has been given the charge of Armed Police and Training.

Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya, who was handling law and order, would hereafter handle Crime and Intelligence. He would also hold additional charge of Commandant of IRBn (Indian Reserve Battalion), a government order said.

Senior Superintendent of Police R. Kalaivanan, who was handling Crime and Intelligence, has been given the charge of law and order.

IPS officer Isha Singh who has recently joined Puducherry Administration was given the charge of Superintendent of Police, East.