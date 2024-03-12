Senior IAS officers relieved from Puducherry administration following transfers

March 12, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Senior IAS officers E. Vallavan and Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari have been relieved from the Puducherry administration following their transfers. In separate orders, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan relieved E. Vallavan from his post of Secretary, Revenue and Mr. Chaudhari from his post of Secretary to the Lt Governor.

Mr Vallavan, last month, was relieved of his charges as District Collector of Puducherry and other subjects he was holding following his transfer to Goa by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Mr Chaudhari has been transferred to the Chandigarh administration by the MHA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.