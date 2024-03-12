GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior IAS officers relieved from Puducherry administration following transfers

Former District Collector E. Vallavan has been transferred to Goa, while former secretary to the Lt Governor Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari has been transferred to Chandigarh

March 12, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Senior IAS officers E. Vallavan and Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari have been relieved from the Puducherry administration following their transfers. In separate orders, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan relieved E. Vallavan from his post of Secretary, Revenue and Mr. Chaudhari from his post of Secretary to the Lt Governor. 

Mr Vallavan, last month, was relieved of his charges as District Collector of Puducherry and other subjects he was holding following his transfer to Goa by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Mr Chaudhari has been transferred to the Chandigarh administration by the MHA.

