Puducherry

Sengolan nominated Yi chairman

S. Tamil Sengolan, has been nominated as the Chair of Yi (Puducherry Chapter) for the 2020-21 term.

Mr. Sengolan, who is Managing Director of Red Venture Consultants Pvt Ltd., has worked as consultant in Financial Management at the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) and as Project Manager in the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL).

He was also the chair of YUVA vertical for the year 2018-19 and Co-Chair of Yi (Puducherry Chapter) for 2019-20.

Sathish Kumar R. has been nominated as the Co-Chair of Yi (Puducherry Chapter) for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Kumar, managing director, Sri Vinayaga Murugan Sweets and Bakery, was the chair of Yi Puducherry Chapter membership vertical for the year 2018-19.

