Sendil Kumar appointed Puducherry Law Secretary

Mr. Kumar’s predecessor, S. Karthikeyan, has been repatriated back to his parent service in T.N.

December 09, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

G. Sendil Kumar, belonging to the Puducherry Judicial Service has been appointed as Secretary (Law), Government of Puducherry, on a deputation basis. His appointment was made after the government relieved S. Karthikeyan. The Madras High Court had repatriated Mr. Karthikeyan to his parent service, the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service, last week.

A notification appointing Mr. Kumar as Secretary and relieving Mr. Karthikeyan from Puducherry was issued by the government on Friday. Prior to his appointment as Secretary, Mr. Kumar was serving as Member Secretary, Union Territory of Puducherry Legal Services Authority.

