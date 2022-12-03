Seminar on sensitisation on substance abuse held in Puducherry

December 03, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Puducherry

The session aimed to bring awareness among the youth about the different types of abuses and the role that youth can play in bringing out a positive view about themselves.

The Hindu Bureau

The NSS unit of the Pondicherry University Community College organised a talk on “Sensitisation of Abuse Prevention and the Role of Youth” in the college campus. The session aimed to bring awareness among the youth about the different types of abuses and the role that youth can play in bringing out a positive view about themselves. Addressing the students, Sathyanarayana, police inspector, highlighted the types of substance abuse prevalent among the youth of Puducherry and advised them to steer clear of substances to be able to fulfil their role in nation building. Lalitha Ramakrishnan, principal, Pondicherry University Community College stressed on the need for youth not to be carried away by the different types of temptations encountered at their age. The programme was led by C. Suresh Kumar, NSS Programme Officer, Community College.

