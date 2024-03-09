Seminar highlights spiritual legacy of Puducherry

March 09, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

An array of speakers highlighted the rich spiritual legacy of Puducherry at a seminar held in connection with the 10th Pondicherry Heritage Festival (PHF) and the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.

Addressing the seminar on ‘Pondicherry: The Cave of Tapasya”, K. Tharanikkarasu, vice-chancellor-in-charge, Pondicherry University, noted that a deep sense of spiritual heritage is the legacy of the land of Puducherry.

The place, which was earlier called Vedapuri, was comparable to Kasi, Varanasi, and other sacred places of Bharat, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that there are infinite paths to realise divinity, the Vice-Chancellor said Sri Aurobindo had synthesised different cultures with a goal to achieve human unity.

The event was co-hosted by AuroBharati, Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS), Pondicherry University and Department of Art and Culture.

Kishor Kumar Tripathy, member secretary, AuroBharati, SAS, said while the spiritual history of the place has a long history, Sri Aurobindo considered this land as the “cave of Tapasya”. The poet-philosopher, who arrived in Puducherry in 1910, stated that ‘Pondicherry is my place of retreat, my cave of tapasya, not of the ascetic kind, but of a brand of my own invention,’ he pointed out.

Mr. Tripathy outlined the project ‘Documentation of the Heritage Sites and Monuments and Promotion of Heritage Tourism’ and shared with the audience the significant activities for the documentation and awareness programmes related to the cultural heritage of Puducherry.

He also emphasised the uniqueness of the Siddha tradition, Tamil heritage, the Saiva manuscripts, the existence of different religions and cultural tradition for intercultural understanding and sustainability.

V. Kaliaperumal, Director, Department of Art and Culture, said the spiritual land was once home to more than forty Siddhas, whose philosophy and preachings left a lasting influence on the place and the people. He also highlighted the unique connection between Sri Aurobindo and Mahakavi Subramani Bharati.

Lalit Verma, founder, Aurodhan Art Gallery; S.P. Goswami, Advisor, K.M. University, Uttar Pradesh; A. Chellaperumal, former Professor of Anthropology, Pondicherry University; Sivasankar Babu, from Tamil Heritage Trust; and Sailendra Krishna Goswami, Member, SAS, Mathura, participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.