Selvaganabathy is the new president of BJP’s Puducherry unit

Mr. Selvaganabathy, who has been serving as treasurer of the BJP for a long time, was made a Rajya Sabha member in 2021.

September 25, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
S. Selvaganabathy. File

S. Selvaganabathy. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy has been appointed as president of Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), replacing V. Saminathan.

“BJP national president J. P Nadda has appointed S. Selvaganabathy as the state president of Puducherry, BJP,” national general secretary and party headquarter in-charge Arun Singh said in a communication on Monday, September 25.

Mr. Selvaganabathy, who has been serving as treasurer of the party for a long time, was made Rajya Sabha member in 2021. Before his election to the Upper House, Mr. Selvaganabathy served as a nominated legislator of the Puducherry Assembly.

He has been closely associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliated organisations for years. He also runs educational institutions in Puducherry.

Mr. Saminathan, was heading the organisation in Puducherry for more than seven years. He had earlier taken over the reigns of the party from M. Visweswaran in 2016. Mr. Saminathan also served as the nominated MLA.

