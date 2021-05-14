Puducherry

Sell drugs to treat fungal infection only with prescription, says govt.

Special Correspondent 14 May 2021 23:50 IST
Updated: 14 May 2021 23:56 IST

The Drugs Control Department has instructed drug retailers and wholesalers not to sell anti-viral drugs used for treating black fungus infection (mucormycosis) in COVID-19 patients without valid prescription.

The department also asked pharmaceutical traders to notify the Drugs Control Department about the sale and stock position of the anti-viral drug Amphoterecin B, the drug of choice in treating the potentially fatal fungal infection.

This is to prevent blackmarketing of the drug during a period of soaring demand.

Advertising
Advertising

Meanwhiile, the Health Department was allotted 1,000 vials of the anti-viral injection Remdesivir from the Centre.

T. Arun, Health Secretary said the drug was being administered judiciously to all patients who require it in the State and private hospitals.

Comments
More In Puducherry
Read more...