Sell drugs to treat fungal infection only with prescription, says govt.

The Drugs Control Department has instructed drug retailers and wholesalers not to sell anti-viral drugs used for treating black fungus infection (mucormycosis) in COVID-19 patients without valid prescription.

The department also asked pharmaceutical traders to notify the Drugs Control Department about the sale and stock position of the anti-viral drug Amphoterecin B, the drug of choice in treating the potentially fatal fungal infection.

This is to prevent blackmarketing of the drug during a period of soaring demand.

Meanwhiile, the Health Department was allotted 1,000 vials of the anti-viral injection Remdesivir from the Centre.

T. Arun, Health Secretary said the drug was being administered judiciously to all patients who require it in the State and private hospitals.