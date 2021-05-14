Puducherry

Sell drugs to treat fungal infection only with prescription, says govt.

The Drugs Control Department has instructed drug retailers and wholesalers not to sell anti-viral drugs used for treating black fungus infection (mucormycosis) in COVID-19 patients without valid prescription.

The department also asked pharmaceutical traders to notify the Drugs Control Department about the sale and stock position of the anti-viral drug Amphoterecin B, the drug of choice in treating the potentially fatal fungal infection.

This is to prevent blackmarketing of the drug during a period of soaring demand.

Meanwhiile, the Health Department was allotted 1,000 vials of the anti-viral injection Remdesivir from the Centre.

T. Arun, Health Secretary said the drug was being administered judiciously to all patients who require it in the State and private hospitals.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2021 11:56:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/sell-drugs-to-treat-fungal-infection-only-with-prescription-says-govt/article34561424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY