Puducherry

Seed festival reinvigorates traditional practices

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 02, 2022 00:17 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 00:17 IST

The Young Farmers’ Collective of Puducherry Bio-Region and Divey Foundation, New Delhi hosted a seed festival at the Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

The event featured the display and sale of over 500 varieties of native heirloom seeds, seminars on soil health and talks by experts in organic farming, food security and local economy.

According to a press note from the college, such seed festivals organised in many parts of the country have been well received by local farmers and gardeners and the general public alike.

The festival, which provided a platform for sourcing authentic and good quality seeds in the region, was supported by a group of young organic farmers from the region, organisations in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and the college.

The event featured more than 50 stalls, including pavilions dedicated to traditional seeds. The exhibits also had organic produce, organic cotton textiles, bio-inputs, publications on organic farming and eco-friendly products. One of the highlights was an exhibition of organic food products raised by inmates of the Central Prison in Kalapet.

A host of noted soil biologists, seed conservationists and ecologists were felicitated during the festival. A conference chaired by Sasi Kanta Dash, Principal, TGASC was also held.

