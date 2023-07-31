ADVERTISEMENT

Security to be strengthened at Puducherry Assembly complex, says Speaker

July 31, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Speaker R. Selvan said security personnel would screen all visitors and establish the purpose of their visit; sloganeering was banned, and the complex is to be a tobacco-free zone

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly Complex. File

Announcing the strengthening of security measures at the Legislative Assembly, Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam said that people who were found wandering inside the Assembly complex without any purpose would be penalised.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Speaker said the Assembly’s security personnel were authorised to screen visitors and establish their purpose of visit. Visitors would be frisked before being allowed inside. Visitors should inform the security staff about the purpose of their visit. Government employees and postmen are allowed to enter the premises through the back door of the Assembly, he said.

“Those who are found wandering inside the Assembly complex without any purpose will be punished. Sloganeering inside the complex is strictly banned. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be handed over to police,” he said.

The Speaker also announced the declaration of the Assembly complex as a tobacco-free zone. Those who were found possessing tobacco products would also be handed over to the police, he added.

To a query about the recent statement by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in Parliament about the Centre not having received any Assembly resolution on Statehood after 2018, the Speaker said the resolution adopted by the Assembly demanding Statehood in March this year, was forwarded to Centre on July 26, 2023.

