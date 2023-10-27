Security to be enhanced at Puducherry Legislative Assembly with 60 CCTV cameras

October 27, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated October 28, 2023 07:19 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a bid to enhance the security in and around the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, 60 CCTV cameras are being installed at strategically vital points, including the entrance, corridors and the halls, after the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by the police mandated various security measures.

“Recently, in a first, we came up with an SOP to provide an institutional mechanism for the Assembly security. We felt the need to enhance the security system at the Assembly for various reasons,” Narra Chaitanya, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, told The Hindu.

A total of 60 CCTV cameras have been procured and are being installed to monitor, from a control room within the Assembly itself, the movement of people.

The SOP has mandated for the installation of Closed Circuit Television Cameras, strict access control measures, entrusting perimeter security to an officer in the rank of an Assistant Commandant of India Reserve Battalion, and an emergency preparedness programme for evacuation in case of a crisis situation.

The SOP has also mandated that all individuals entering the premises of the Legislative Assembly must be frisked and pass through designated checkpoints. They should also furnish their identity at the entrance, the details of which will be registered in the log book maintained by the staff. Only authorised vehicles would be allowed to enter the premises of the Assembly, the SOP outlines.

“Visitors will not be permitted to carry sticks, umbrellas, firearms, ammunitions, explosives, banners, placards, spears, swords, bricks, smoking materials, inflammable objects, sharp objects or any such materials which pose a threat to security,” Mr. Chaitanya said.

The security at the inner periphery will be under the command of the Speaker assisted by the Assembly Marshal, while the force under the command of Assistant Commandant of IRBn will take responsibility of the security measures outside the Assembly.

An officer in the rank of Assistant Commandant will be assigned round-the-clock duty to supervise the access control, perimeter security, anti-sabotage measures and crowd management. Additional police personnel will be deployed. When the House is in Session, a police officer above the rank of Sub-Inspector would be present at the outer periphery, the SOP stated.

The SOP also directed for an emergency response plan in case of fire mishaps, natural disasters and other security threats. Emergency evacuation routes and Assembly points must be clearly marked and communicated to all occupants of the Assembly, the SOP stated.

The SP (Security) has been entrusted with the task of inspecting the Legislative Assembly and to submit reports to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime and Intelligence, and provide regular security briefs to the Personal Security Officers to the Chief Minister and Ministers