Security tightened for S-20 Inception Meeting to be held in Puducherry

With the arrival of delegates for the Science-20 (S-20) Inception Meeting on Monday, the police have enhanced security in and around Puducherry by deploying around 1,000 personnel to maintain law and order, and enforce traffic rules. The event is held in Puducherry as part of India’s G-20 presidency.

Delegates from several foreign countries have started reaching Puducherry since Sunday morning. A majority of them have reached the town by road from the Chennai airport. Some took the regular flights from Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Section 144 invoked

The police have invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure near the hotels where the delegates are staying. The Suganya Convention Centre, the venue of the conference, will be also under the security cover.

The delegates will visit Auroville on Tuesday before leaving Puducherry.

S-20 engagement group, according to an official release, was initiated during Germany’s presidency in 2017. It presents policymakers with consensus-based, science-driven recommendations formulated through task forces comprising international experts.

The theme of the meeting in Puducherry is ‘Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development’. A total of 15 foreign delegates from 11 counties — Australia, Brazil, China, the European Union, France, India, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, Russia, the U.K. and the U.S. — are part of the Inception Meeting.

About 50 delegates and special invitees from various research and academic institutions across India are also taking part in the meeting, the release said.

Ashutosh Sharma, Chair, India, for the S-20 Science Inception Meeting, said in a brief introduction that the deliberations would be subjects such as universal holistic health, adoption of clean energy for a greener future and connecting science to society and culture.

Growth of nations

The proceedings will focus on the scientific and technology aspects that will help the growth of nations. The meeting will evaluate a vision for growth. It will also produce the policy dimensions of the economic impact through science which should be shared with policy-makers, he said.

“We need disruptive ways for solving problems based on science. It requires global cooperation. G-20 provides a platform that would help in collaboration for implementing solutions which come through science. The disruptive approach is not in the negative sense, but it brings in new ideas. Disruptive science is exponential science that provides for a high rate of change. We have to consider which process, structures and architecture are needed for disruptive science,” he said.