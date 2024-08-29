Security audit at major hospitals to be conducted in Puducherry

The territorial police, with the assistance of government departments, would be soon conducting a security audit of major hospitals in Puducherry to ensure there are proper measures in place for the safety of healthcare workers.

Internal deliberations were held within the police force on stepping up security measures in the campuses of medical colleges and government hospitals.

A source in the administration told The Hindu that on Thursday, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan held a high-level meeting to assess the security environment in hospitals. Senior officials and police officers attended the meeting, the source added.

The Supreme Court, while intervening in the case pertaining to rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, had constituted a 10-member national task force to ensure the safety of doctors. The SC had directed to engage Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police of States and Union Territories to put up place certain basic minimum requirements to assuage the concerns of doctors, he said.

“On the basis of the directions, we are formulating an action plan and conducting a safety audit to address the lacunae, if any, and improve the security environment in all major hospitals in Puducherry,” the official said.

As part of the enhanced security arrangements, hospitals would be asked to keep a register for police personnel to make entry of their visits to medical institutions as part of their patrol duty. The entry by the police personnel was to ensure that they are making hospital visits thrice a day without fail.

Police stations would be directed to carry out regular patrol around hospital premises. WhatsApp groups would be formed at police station level to share real-time information and ensure coordination among hospital staff and private security personnel. The communication networks between hospitals and law enforcement agencies would be strengthened, the official said.

After the incident of rape and murder of the trainee doctor at R. G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the medical fraternity in Puducherry also joined the rest of the nation in demanding punishment for all those involved in the crime and seeking safe environment for doctors and staff to work at hospitals.

Several nurses and doctors who participated in protests seeking justice for the trainee doctor have highlighted past incidents that occurred in medical institutions, especially at the Government General Hospital, at Puducherry.

“We have also faced attacks from drunken people during night hours. A few years ago, a nurse was assaulted at GH, and she took voluntary retirement. There were several other incidents in the recent past. We need more security staff inside the hospital during night.” a senior nurse at GH told The Hindu during the recent protest held near JIPMER.

She said there was only one watchman posted during night hours at GH. The police outpost at the entrance was not sufficient to provide security to the women staff on night duty. Also, we have been demanding installation of more Closed Circuit Television Cameras and restricting entry of people to wards during night, she said.

R Geeta, honorary president of Confederation of Health Employees Associations, said the women staff at GH have given several representations to higher-ups seeking more security.

“We have even complained to former Lt Governors about the unsafe working condition of women staff at GH. There have been several cases of harassment, especially from those people who managed to enter the hospital premises after getting drunk in the night. We often wait for a major incident like the one at Kolkata to realise mismanagement of affairs,” she added.

A resident doctor at JIPMER said the hospital was taking suggestions department wise to improve the security environment. “There are several safeguards in place at our hospital. But we have requested to put in place biometric access control measures for staff. It will prevent outsiders from getting access to rooms. Police rounds inside could also be enhanced,” she added.