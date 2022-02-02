Secure release of fishermen: Rangasamy

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking his urgent intervention to secure the release of nine fishermen from Karaikal in the Union Territory and Tamil Nadu, who have been detained in Sri Lanka.

In his letter, Mr. Rangasamy said three fishermen belonging to Karaikal and six fishermen from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts were apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities on January 31.

“I request the External Affairs Minister to take appropriate steps on priority with the Government of Sri Lanka for the immediate release of the fishermen,” the Chief Minister said.