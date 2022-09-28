Secular parties to organise human chain on October 2

Leaders of the Congress, the DMK, the Left parties and the VCK holding a meeting at the CPI(M) office in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A meeting of the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA), held at the CPI(M) office on Wednesday, decided to organise a human chain on October 2 to galvanise public support against communal forces.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, DMK convenor and Opposition leader R. Siva said communal forces had become more assertive in the country. The activities of such forces had also gathered pace in the Union Territory after the National Democratic Alliance came to power. The SDPA would organise a human chain from Anna Statue to Periyar Statue on October 2 to highlight the dangers of communalism and the need to defeat divisive forces, he said.

The alliance would also relaunch the agitation against power privatisation, following the latest decision of the government to invite bids to hand over power distribution to a private entity. An agitation would be held near Anna Statue on September 30 against the move, Mr. Siva said.

Congress legislator M. Vaithianathan, PCC Chief A.V. Subramanian, CPI secretary A. M Saleem and CPI(M) secretary T. Rajangam were among those present at the meeting.