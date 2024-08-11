Section of Aurovillians seek independent probe into land deals

A section of Auroville residents has demanded the constitution of an independent investigative body to probe alleged discrepancies in a series of land exchanges undertaken by the Foundation.

A press statement from the “Working Committee of the Residents’ Assembly of the Auroville Foundation” said the statements and allegations, based on the Ministry of Education’s recent replies to two sets of questions in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, “have mischaracterised our community and diverted attention from critical issues facing the township”.

The committee, an unauthorised entity in the contention of the Auroville Foundation, was elected to represent residents opposed to the ways of governance.

In the Lok Sabha the other day, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar while replying to questions raised by D. Ravikumar had said that a range of complaints, including encroachments, cybercrime and money-laundering pertaining to Auroville, had been referred to the competent body/agencies.

The press statement said, “it is “a violation of natural justice” that the Ministry of Education has instructed the Auroville Foundation to conduct an internal investigation into these questionable land exchanges, when it is this very administration that is responsible for the said land exchanges.”

It also urged for constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to address any legitimate concerns and to ensure Auroville can continue its mission unimpeded.

