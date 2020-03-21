Section 144 imposedin Yanam

The enclave of Yanam has declared Section 144 (2) of Cr.P.C in the region restricting gathering of not more than four people in public places as a preventive measure to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus.
Regional Administrator-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate Shivraj Meena issued an order on this matter on Friday. “As per the advice of the Health Department it is ascertained that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly due to personal contacts especially due to social gathering at places such as temples, mosques, churches, marriages, hotels.Hence this order is passed.” “We have already advised 12 people to be under home quarantine,” Mr. Meena added.
