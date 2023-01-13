SecSatPondy music fete back after a few years

January 13, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The free-entry live music gig, ‘SecSat Pondy’ returns to PTDC Seagulls Restaurant on Rue Dumas on Saturday, after a gap of a few years.

Relaunching during the Pongal season, the two-part show supported by the Department of Tourism will begin with the Raganouvelle music troupe dishing out evergreen and new film hits in Tamil and Hindi. The troupe has vocalists Ranjani from Chennai, Zakir from Chidambaram and Puducherry-based singer Ramesh.

The second segment of the evening will offer jazz by Shankarshan Kini, aka Shanks, and Kirtana Krishna. Bengaluru-based multi-instrumentalist Shanks, has been part of many nationally renowned bands (like Kailash Kher’s Kailasha) while Kirtana, recently created her own album, ‘Sage for the Ages’.