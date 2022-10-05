SecSatPondy music festival returns

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 05, 2022 21:02 IST

The SecSatPondy live music festival, which is part of the city’s weekend tourist draws, will make a return to the entertainment circuit after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced break, with soft rock and playback covers.

A tradition dating back over 15 years, the popular free-entry live music event features upcoming and established music bands, and is staged on the second Saturday of every month.

The show, scheduled to be held at the Alliance Française auditorium from 6 p.m., will feature soft rock veterans Vikram Kannan and Dhruva Goutham, of Easy Street (Chennai), presenting a set of retro hits from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who; home-grown rock band Beer Bottle rendering popular playback covers in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam; rapper-composer Songster BJ and students of the LOTUS Kalai Koodam.

