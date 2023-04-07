ADVERTISEMENT

SecSat Pondy concert to be held on Saturday

April 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The tourism department-supported ‘Live Music - SecSat Pondy’ concerts, a free-entry event on Saturday will feature classical, rock, funk and pop

The Hindu Bureau

The tourism department-supported ‘Live Music-SecSatPondy’ concerts on Saturday will feature classical, rock, funk and pop. The free-entry event scheduled at 7.30 p.m. at PTDC Seagulls restaurant will have Snooze aka Slot7, the group who won the best band title at Jipmer-hosted Spandan inter-collegiate campus festival last year.

The band is set to play Pink Floyd, Police, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi and Steppenwolf, and add their own twist to well-known rock ‘n roll standards. The second half will have original music by the Chennai based trio, Many Things featuring saxophone virtuoso Maarten Visser, a Dutch expatriate. The jazz-inspired band combines different musical genres with a healthy dose of funk, classical, rock and pop, organisers said.

