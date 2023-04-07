HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SecSat Pondy concert to be held on Saturday

The tourism department-supported ‘Live Music - SecSat Pondy’ concerts, a free-entry event on Saturday will feature classical, rock, funk and pop

April 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The tourism department-supported ‘Live Music-SecSatPondy’ concerts on Saturday will feature classical, rock, funk and pop. The free-entry event scheduled at 7.30 p.m. at PTDC Seagulls restaurant will have Snooze aka Slot7, the group who won the best band title at Jipmer-hosted Spandan inter-collegiate campus festival last year.

The band is set to play Pink Floyd, Police, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi and Steppenwolf, and add their own twist to well-known rock ‘n roll standards. The second half will have original music by the Chennai based trio, Many Things featuring saxophone virtuoso Maarten Visser, a Dutch expatriate. The jazz-inspired band combines different musical genres with a healthy dose of funk, classical, rock and pop, organisers said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.