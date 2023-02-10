ADVERTISEMENT

SecSat music concert today

February 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The show is supported by the Department of Tourism

The Hindu Bureau

The band Sultan of Rock will play at SecSat Pondy live show on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The SecSat Pondy-Live Music will stage back-to-back gigs at the PTDC Seagulls Restaurant, near Old Port on Dumas Street, on Saturday.

The show, which is supported by the Department of Tourism, will feature ‘Sultan of Rock’, a band still fresh from clinching the title at ‘Battle of Bands 2022’ at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi.

On Saturday, the band will perform a mix of rock hits, including ‘Johnny Be Goode’, ‘Summer of ‘69’ and ‘Hotel California’, in addition to a few originals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following them will be 79 East, comprising medical professionals with a passion for music. The group will play their brand of jazz. The free-entry show begins at 7.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US