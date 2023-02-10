HamberMenu
SecSat music concert today

The show is supported by the Department of Tourism

February 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The band Sultan of Rock will play at SecSat Pondy live show on Saturday.

The SecSat Pondy-Live Music will stage back-to-back gigs at the PTDC Seagulls Restaurant, near Old Port on Dumas Street, on Saturday.

The show, which is supported by the Department of Tourism, will feature ‘Sultan of Rock’, a band still fresh from clinching the title at ‘Battle of Bands 2022’ at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi.

On Saturday, the band will perform a mix of rock hits, including ‘Johnny Be Goode’, ‘Summer of ‘69’ and ‘Hotel California’, in addition to a few originals.

Following them will be 79 East, comprising medical professionals with a passion for music. The group will play their brand of jazz. The free-entry show begins at 7.30 p.m.

