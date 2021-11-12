PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 12 November 2021 23:19 IST
SEC’s house burgled
Updated: 12 November 2021 23:19 IST
Burglars broke into the house of State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas at Reddiarpalayam and decamped with 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery.
According to the police, the theft occurred when the family had gone on a vacation last week. When the family returned, they found the house broken into and the ornaments missing.
Police said they have registered a case on Thursday and an investigation is on.
