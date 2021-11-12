SEC’s house burgled

PUDUCHERRY

12 November 2021 23:19 IST

Burglars broke into the house of State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas at Reddiarpalayam and decamped with 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

According to the police, the theft occurred when the family had gone on a vacation last week. When the family returned, they found the house broken into and the ornaments missing.

Police said they have registered a case on Thursday and an investigation is on.

