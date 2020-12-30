Second round of allotment of medical seats likely to be notified today

Of 309 MBBS seats under the government quota, 287 were filled in first round

Of the 309 MBBS seats under the government quota, 287 got filled in the first round of allotment in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGGMC&RI) and three private medical colleges in Puducherry.

In the first round, 136 seats were allotted out of the total 142 at the IGGMC & RI. There are 8 seats up for grabs in the second round at the government medical college as only 134 got admitted in the first round.

There are 7 seats under the government quota vacant at Sri Manakula Vinayakar Medical College and Hospital (SMVMC&H), 4 in Sri Venkateswara Medical College and Research Institute (SVMC &RI) and 3 in the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), data available with the Centac revealed.

The vacancy included SC, ST and EWS quota. There were no SC candidates from Mahe, ST candidates from the Union Territory and EWS candidates from the Karikal region, said an official who is part of the admission process.

In the first round of admissions, of the total 22 NRI seats available at the IGGMC &RI, only 3 admissions were done.

NRI seats

Also, of the 60 NRI seats available at the three medical colleges, 52 were vacant after the first round.

Similarly, 73 management quota, 71 management quota (Christian) and 75 management quota (Telugu) seats are vacant after the first round of admissions.

Normally, for MQ (C) and MQ (T) categories, there are very few candidates and they would be finally pooled into the central quota, the official said.

As far as the first round of admission for BDS courses is concerned, only 32 got admitted of the total 115 seats under the government quota. All the MQ (C) and MQ (T) under the BDS category are vacant after the first round, data revealed.

The official said the second round of allotment is likely to be notified on Wednesday.