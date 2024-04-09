ADVERTISEMENT

Second round EVM randomisation completed

April 09, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The second round of randomisation of EVMs was completed at the District Collectorate. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The second round of the randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) was carried out at the Collectorate.

The procedure was held in the presence of the general observers appointed by the Election Commission of India (EC) Piyush Singla and Asita Misra, Amardeep Singh Rai, police observer, and A. Kulothungan, Returning Officer.

Prior to the second randomisation round, the Elections Department had audited 2,318 Ballot Units, 1,159 Control Units and 1,360 VVPAT equipment for the Puducherry Parliamentary constituency.

With the completion of randomisation, the department is set to begin the despatch of EVMs/VVPAT to the 967 polling stations in the 30 Assembly constituencies.

Yashwant Meena, assistant Collector; M.M. Vinayaraj, Deputy District Election Officer and designated agents of the candidates also participated in the second round of randomisation.

