Second phase of local body polls end without incident

The second phase of polling for seven Panchayat unions in Cuddalore district took place peacefully amidst tight security arrangements.

The process was problem-free and people enthusiastically participated in the elections going by the high percentage of polling in all the panchayat unions.

People thronged the polling stations right from the commencement of voting and footfall picked up by 9.00 a.m. The district recorded 12.95% polling by 9 a.m. The polling percentage rose to 31.28% by 11 p.m. and to 53.31 % by 3 p.m. Voter turnout was around 80.89% at the end of polling hours, but people standing in queues at 5 p.m. were given tokens to enable them exercise their franchise.

While former DMK Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam exercised his franchise at a government school in Muttam in Kattumannarkovil, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri cast his vote at the Panchayat government primary school in his native Keerapalayam village.

The highest voter turnout in panchayat unions was witnessed in Annagramam with 75.08% while the lowest turnout was in Kumaratchi with 65.40% till 3 p.m. Vriddhachalam and Nallur also registered high polling with 73.67% and 70.16% till 3 p.m.

The polling was by and large peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. Webcasting was done in 116 polling stations out of 1,292 polling stations, which has an electorate of 6,01,163. In addition to 277 vulnerable and critical polling booths, the entire proceedings were recorded in 78 booths, said Collector V. Anbuselvan.

Elections were held to 12 district panchayat wards, 123 panchayat union wards, 342 village panchayats and 2,397 village panchayat wards in the second phase.

A senior police officer said there was no report of Law and Order incidents in the district. Over 3,100 police personnel including 91 Mobile teams headed by a Sub-Inspector of Police were deployed for duty.