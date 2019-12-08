Sri Aurobindo Ashram post office has been declared as the second ‘All Women Post Office,’ under Tamil Nadu circle.

Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, R. Anand on Saturday declared the post office as an all-women post office at a function held here.

A release from the Department of Posts said the plan was to open one post office per postal division as an all-women post office in Tamil Nadu division.

“The department is committed to the social objective of gender equality and justice by providing equal participation to women at the highest levels of decision making,” Mr. Anand, said in a release.

Of the 997 postal employees working under the Pondicherry division, as many as 634 are men and 363 women employees.