Sri Aurobindo Ashram post office has been declared as the second ‘All Women Post Office,’ under Tamil Nadu circle.
Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, R. Anand on Saturday declared the post office as an all-women post office at a function held here.
A release from the Department of Posts said the plan was to open one post office per postal division as an all-women post office in Tamil Nadu division.
“The department is committed to the social objective of gender equality and justice by providing equal participation to women at the highest levels of decision making,” Mr. Anand, said in a release.
Of the 997 postal employees working under the Pondicherry division, as many as 634 are men and 363 women employees.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.