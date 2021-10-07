SEC to issue fresh poll notification by Oct. 12

PUDUCHERRY

07 October 2021 00:52 IST

New schedule will be announced after govt. withdraws 2019 notification

The State Election Commission will issue a fresh notification announcing the new schedule for the local body polls before October 12, in compliance with the orders of the Madras High Court.

According to sources in the SEC, the new schedule would be announced after the government withdraws its 2019 notification providing reservation for the Scheduled Tribes and the Backward Classes in the local body polls in the Union Territory.

The Madras High Court had, on Tuesday, allowed the SEC to withdraw a notification issued on September 22, announcing the schedule for the local body polls, and issue a fresh notification within five days after correcting anomalies in reserving wards.

“It means that as per the court order, we have to announce the new schedule by October 12,” an official said.

The government had, through the Additional Solicitor General, informed the court that it had decided not to reserve any of the seats for the Backward Classes and the Scheduled Tribes, and to reserve certain wards only for the Scheduled Castes.

The government’s decision to withdraw its 2019 notification providing reservation for the Backward Classes and the Scheduled Tribes “seemed not to be the right step in having a smooth conduct of the polls”, observed Tamil Nadu State Committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) V. Perumal.

Mr. Perumal, who fought a long battle in the court to conduct the local body polls in 2006 after a gap of 38 years, said, “Everything seems to be a delaying tactic. The government should be more interested in conducting the polls than being party to the attempts by a section of people to derail the democratic process. The conduct of the local body polls is vital to strengthening grassroots democracy in the Union Territory,” he said.

The government should take immediate steps so that the local body polls are held at the earliest, he added.