SEC sets in motion process to hold local body polls

PUDUCHERRY

11 August 2021 00:40 IST

Preparations on to conduct them before October 4 as per SC directions

The State Election Commission has set in motion the process of holding the local body polls after a gap of more than 10 years.

The Supreme Court had directed the Commission to conduct the polls on the basis of a contempt petition filed by a lawyer from Mahe, Ashok Kumar, citing the delay in holding the local body elections.

Commission sources told The Hindu that preparations were on to conduct the polls before October 4 as per the Supreme Court directions.

The SEC had already completed the process of preparing electoral rolls, notification of polling stations, and appointment of District Electoral Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning officers.

After the publication of the final ward-wise electoral rolls as per the new delimitation, the statement showing the details of reservation to be made to SC, SC (Women) and General (Women) are to be released. Further the reservation of Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes has to be drawn by lot in the presence of political parties. The exercise of drawing the lots would be held on August 13 at the SEC Office.

Engineers checking EVMs

Currently, around 10 engineers from the Electronic Corporation of India are involved in checking around 1,100 EVMs available in Puducherry. The SEC had already approached its counterparts in Telangana and Karnataka for procuring more EVMs. The Commission planned to bring 2,000 machines from Telangana and another 1,300 from Karnataka, sources said.

Unlike in the Assembly poll, voters would have to exercise two votes for the municipality and three at the panchayat-level.

So, each EVM would have three ballot units and one control unit, said an official involved in the preparations.