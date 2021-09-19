SEC publishes details of polling stations

PUDUCHERRY

19 September 2021 00:46 IST

The State Election Commission has identified the number of polling stations for the upcoming local body election and published the details on its website https://sec.py.gov.in

There would be 1,629 polling stations in the Union Territory. The Puducherry region has the highest number with 1,265 polling booths in 2 municipalities and 5 commune panchayats.

Karaikal region would have 264 polling booths in one municipality and five commune panchayats, followed by Mahe, 47 and Yanam, 53, a release by SEC here said.

