Puducherry

SEC publishes details of polling stations

The State Election Commission has identified the number of polling stations for the upcoming local body election and published the details on its website https://sec.py.gov.in

There would be 1,629 polling stations in the Union Territory. The Puducherry region has the highest number with 1,265 polling booths in 2 municipalities and 5 commune panchayats.

Karaikal region would have 264 polling booths in one municipality and five commune panchayats, followed by Mahe, 47 and Yanam, 53, a release by SEC here said.


