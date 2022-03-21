SEC preparing for local bodies polls in U.T.

This is despite the legal issues involved in providing reservation to BCs and STs

The State Election Commission is going ahead with preparations to hold the local bodies polls, notwithstanding the legal issues involved in providing reservation to the Backward Classes and the Scheduled Tribes in the Union Territory.

In the last few weeks, the SEC had appointed Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers in connection with elections to Municipalities and Commune Panchayats.

According to an official, ROs and AROs have been appointed for the elections to five Municipalities and 10 Commune Panchayats. The notifications regarding their appointment have been published on the SEC website.

Recently, two officers on special duty, Chaure Ratnaghosh Kishor and S. Sandirakumaran, joined the Commission to assist State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas as and when the elections are announced. The local bodies polls have not been held in the Union Territory for the last 10 years, drawing criticism from many quarters, including the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister.

Though the SEC went ahead with the poll process at the end of last year, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the High Court had directed the poll body to keep the elections in abeyance in order to decide on the reservation of wards for BC and ST candidates.

The court gave its direction on a petition filed by Opposition leader R. Siva, challenging a government order issued on October 6 last year, rescinding a previous notification which provided 33.5% reservation for BCs and 0.5% for STs in the polls.

“The matter is in the Supreme Court. Hoping to get an updated order, we have again started the poll process. The case is coming up for hearing on March 28. As there is no stay in taking the preparatory measures for the polls, the Commission started afresh the preparations two months ago. Apart from the appointment of crucial poll officers, we are updating the electoral rolls for the local bodies polls based on the Assembly-wise rolls released by the Election Department in January this year,” an official said.

As per the High Court direction, the government had appointed a Commission, headed by former judge K.K. Sasindharan, in December last year to decide on the reservation for BCs and STs for the local bodies polls. The Commission was expected to submit its report soon, a source said.