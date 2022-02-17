SEC has no role in withdrawing quota for BCs and STs in local bodies polls

The SEC has no power to withdraw the reservation as it is vested only with the in government of the Union Territory, State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas has said

State Election Commission has clarified that it has no role in the withdrawal of notification providing reservation of seats for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes as the powers to provide the quota is vested with the government.

Responding to a statement by the Communist Party of India that SEC had opted to withdraw reservation for BCs and STs for local bodies polls, State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas, in a press release, on Thursday said “The SEC has no power to withdraw the reservation of seats for BCs and STs, as these are vested only with the government of the Union Territory and Administrator.”

The notifications issued earlier to provide reservation of seats and offices to BC and ST candidates in the municipalities and commune panchayats were “rescinded,” by the government with the approval of the administrator. There is no reservation order for BCs and STs in the Union Territory as on date, he said in the release.

Representatives of all political parties, including those from CPI, who attended the all-party meeting convened by the SEC on February 2, had insisted on the conduct of elections without any delay. There was no “legal barrier,” against the conduct of civic elections in the Union Territory as on date from any of the courts in the country, the release said.

“It is the duty of the SEC to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court of India in the contempt of court case against the State Election Commissioner for the non-conduct of elections in Puducherry which are more than 11 years overdue,” Mr. Thomas said.

It was the mandate given to the SEC on the appointment of returning officers and other officials, he said and added the Commission would uphold the high offices of them for the peaceful conduct of local bodies elections.

“The SEC is to uphold the provision of the constitution in the conduct of election and the unsubstantiated allegation that SEC is withdrawing reservation for BCs and STs and will be a blow to social justice, is contrary to facts as explained above and is raised with malice,” he said.