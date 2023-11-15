HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seating row at event to celebrate tribal empowerment

November 15, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Ministers, administering ‘Hamara Sankalp Vikshit Bharat’ pledge, at the virtual launch of ‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held at Kamban Kalaiarangam in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Ministers, administering ‘Hamara Sankalp Vikshit Bharat’ pledge, at the virtual launch of ‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held at Kamban Kalaiarangam in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

An event to mark the launch of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sparked off a minor row over members of tribal communities being seated on the floor during the programme.

Addressing the event at Kamban Kalaiarangam that featured the live telecast of the launch of the scheme by the Prime Minister for last-mile delivery of tribal welfare benefits, coinciding with the birth anniversary of iconic tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, the Lt. Governor reaffirmed the Puducherry government’s commitment to working in line with the national vision for tribal empowerment.

Ms. Soundararajan said she would, in association with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, strive to fulfil the needs and uphold the rights of tribal communities in Puducherry. She also led floral tributes to the freedom fighter of Khunti in Jharkhand.

Members of the tribal community seated on the floor at the virtual launch of ‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held at Kamban Kalaiarangam in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Members of the tribal community seated on the floor at the virtual launch of ‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held at Kamban Kalaiarangam in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Mid-way into the proceedings, a minor commotion broke out over some members of the tribal community sitting on the floor due to inadequate space and lack of chairs in the packed hall.

As officials scurried to arrange extra chairs and create additional rows, a tribal activist got up to express his condemnation over the delay in the issuance of ‘pattas’ in various tribal settlements and the lack of access to MUDRA loans.

The members settled down after the Lt. Governor assured them that their issues would be resolved if they filed a petition.

Apart from Mr. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Member of Parliament S. Selvaganabathy, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu and government officials participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition R. Siva lashed out at the government for the “humiliating treatment” meted out to members of the tribal community. He also urged the government to act on the long-standing demand of some communities to be included in the STs list.

Later in the day, a press note from Raj Nivas said the Lt. Governor had issued notices to the officials concerned, seeking an explanation for the inadequate seating arrangements at the venue that had caused the “condemnable” situation.

Noting that complaints had been raised over the poor facilities provided to the tribal people, the Lt. Governor expressed her displeasure over the incident.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.